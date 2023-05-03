OpTic Texas and Rambo officially part ways, ending roller coaster relationship

OpTic Texas and Rambo Ray have officially parted ways just over three months after the former pro was removed as coach of the Call of Duty League squad, the team announced today.

Back in January of this year, rumors began swirling about issues within the team, sparked by Dashy claiming during a late night live stream that Rambo had been canceling second sets of scrimmages so he could attend bowling practice.

From bringing home a Championship to the #GreenWall and helping establish success to the team over the past few seasons



Thank you @ramboray for representing OpTic in the best way. Best of luck with what's next pic.twitter.com/yomxX9ZeAs — OpTic Texas (@OpTicTexas) May 3, 2023

The fans immediately took a side in the feud, and just a few weeks later, Rambo was removed as head coach. He stayed with the organization since then, but the team’s announcement tonight marks the end of his tenure.

“[I have] been in CoD for the last 15 years,” Rambo said on a live stream on Jan. 27. “Whatever needs to be done for this team to succeed is what I want. If that basically means that my involvement isn’t directly in the team, so be it.”

After numerous roster changes, OpTic Texas has turned its season around. The squad has been on fire and currently sits in second place in the overall CDL standings for the 2023 season heading into Major Five this weekend.

Rambo’s roots can be traced close to the beginning of OpTic Gaming as far back as 2010, becoming a successful pro player for the team, so this is definitely a bittersweet moment for the organization, the fans, and the man himself.

OpTic Texas will begin its Major Five qualifier play with a match against the Vegas Legion on May 5 at 3:30pm CT.