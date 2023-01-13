Dashy and Rambo OpTic Texas drama explained

The OpTic Texas camp has been under a microscope since underperforming at the Stage One Major at the start of the Call of Duty League season. Since then there have been roster moves, rumored players joining the team, and controversy among members of the organization.

Brandon “Dashy” Otell, who has been competing under the OpTic Gaming banner since 2018, was recently dropped from the team and replaced by former World Champion Cuyler “Huke” Garland. Fans were confused by the sudden swap despite Dashy having been released and then immediately picked back up during the off-season. After the official swap was made, OpTic coach Raymond “Rambo” Lussier address the situation on the OpTic Gaming podcast on Jan. 12

“We were going to make a roster change during the off-season, it didn’t happen,” Rambo said. “It felt like we could move through it and we ended up not being able to do that. The reason that lead us to want to make a roster change during the off-season is what led us to make a roster change now.”

When asked if the change was related to performance, Rambo claimed it was not, which led fans to believe there was tension behind the scenes with the team.

While Dashy has been a star player for the organization in the past he has been criticized publicly for having a lack of work ethic. He has been called out for missing practice and arriving late by multiple professionals and his former teammates as well.

Shortly after the podcast aired, Dashy expressed his feelings on the matter on Twitch. His biggest issue was with Rambo who apparently was also missing out on practices. Dashy claims the head coach would leave early at least once a week to attend bowling practice. Something that he says he was bothered by but seemed to go unnoticed by the rest of the team.

“This fucking guy [Rambo], I can’t believe I’m about to say this shit,” Dashy said. “Once a fucking week this guy will chalk our second set [of scrims], no one says a word by the way, for fucking bowling practice.”

Rambo nor OpTic has made any further statement on Dashy’s claims or the situation surrounding him. For the fans, there may never truly be an answer for why Dashy was removed from the team and if it had anything to do with his lack of commitment or something more.