OpTic Texas makes another change just a month after Scump’s retirement

OpTic Texas Call of Duty player Indervir “iLLeY” Dhaliwal was removed from the starting lineup today.

The player announced via Twitter that he has entered into restricted free agency following a fourth-place finish at the CDL Major Two, which concluded on Feb. 5.

It has been rumored that an amateur player could be picked up by OpTic Texas to replace iLLeY on the starting roster.

The move comes just a month after legendary CoD player Seth “Scump” Abner retired from competition on Jan. 17 and stepped down from the OpTic Texas roster.

Las Vegas Legion player James “Clayster” Eubanks expressed his confusion about the move, alongside other members of the CoD community following iLLeY’s announcement.

The current OpTic roster, which consists of iLLeY, Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro, Cuyler “Huke” Garland, and Brandon “Dashy” Otell finished fourth at CDL Major Two following a defeat to the Los Angeles Thieves in the fourth round of the losers bracket.

The placement was one of the best of the CDL Modern Warfare 2 season for OpTic Texas, who have struggled to reclaim the former glory that OpTic Gaming fans are used to from previous iterations.

ILLeY was a part of the infamous Dallas Empire roster that was victorious at the CoD League Championship 2020. His OpTic Texas teammate Huke was also on the roster which took down Atlanta FaZe in the final to secure the title.

The world champion will likely be able to find a team if his buyout set by OpTic Texas can be afforded.