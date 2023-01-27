OpTic Texas removes Rambo as head coach

OpTic Texas owner Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez confirmed today that Raymond “Rambo” Lussier is no longer coaching the Call of Duty League team.

On Scump’s co-stream for today’s CDL matches, H3CZ revealed that Rambo is not the head coach of the roster anymore. Rambo’s Twitter bio still indicates that he’s the head coach and general manager of OpTic Texas, so it’s unclear if this news now means that he’s just the franchise’s GM.

Rambo had been coaching OpTic for the last year and, before that, coached the Dallas Empire, which was absorbed by OpTic, for over a year. The news of Rambo stepping down as coach comes after allegations from Brandon “Dashy” Otell of him leaving practice early. At the time, Dashy had been benched from the starting roster but was brought back into the team shortly after Scump decided to retire early.

Hecz confirms that Rambo is NO LONGER the coach for OpTic Texas. pic.twitter.com/DQafjzuiKn — Breaking Point (@GGBreakingPoint) January 27, 2023

“[I have] been in CoD for the last 15 years,” Rambo said on stream. “Whatever needs to be done for this team to succeed is what I want. If that basically means that my involvement isn’t directly in the team, so be it.”

OpTic is currently the only undefeated team in the Major Two qualifiers with its newly formed roster of Shotzzy, iLLeY, Huke, and Dashy. It is unclear how long Rambo has been out of the picture as a coach but he was presumed to have been coaching during last weekend’s matches. While H3CZ confirmed that Rambo is no longer the coach of the team, he did not give a name for his replacement. There is a number of coaches who could join the team as well as a handful of retired professionals who could step into the position.

OpTic play their final online qualifier match for Major Two on Jan. 28 against the Vegas Legion and are expected to remain the only undefeated team before the Boston LAN in early February.