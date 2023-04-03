After OpTic Texas made a magical losers bracket run at the 2023 Call of Duty League’s third Major last month that saw them get all the way to the grand finals before losing in six maps to the Toronto Ultra, fans were excited to see how OpTic would respond in their second set of qualifiers as a quartet.

The team signed Ghosty ahead of the season’s third Major to run an assault rifle alongside its superstar, Dashy. Most recently, there was no letdown from the team in their first match of the Major Four qualifiers against the London Royal Ravens—and Dashy was no exception.

Dashy, who has consistently been one of the best players in the world since he re-joined the OpTic organization back in 2020, was simply superb in yesterday’s series against London. He led the lobby with a 1.81 K/D, racking up 56 kills to just 31 deaths in Texas’ dominant 3-0 victory over the Royal Ravens. While Dashy is one of the most gifted players to pick up the controller, there is no doubt his TAQ-56 loadout helps him shoot some of the straightest bullets in the entire Call of Duty League.

This loadout is for someone who wants to run the main AR position within their MW2 ranked play squad and is perfect for holding angles and protecting their SMGs around the map but also wants to get into the mix in close-range gun fights. With Dashy’s class, he chose to have a stock rather than a muzzle, and it gives the TAQ-56 a certain snappiness that allows players to be faster paced while still being extremely accurate.

Here’s the current custom class that Dashy uses for the TAQ-56.

OpTic Dashy’s TAQ-56 loadout and attachments

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Demo Cleanshot Grip Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

Recommended loadout perks, equipment, and field upgrade

Secondary : Combat knife

: Combat knife Tactical : Stun

: Stun Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Perks : Double Time and Bomb Squad, Fast Hands

: Double Time and Bomb Squad, Fast Hands Field Upgrade: Trophy System

This class is great for both ranked play and public matches, but it really shines when playing within the Call of Duty League ranked playlist and ruleset. Pairing this class with a flex player, who is comfortable with both the SMG and AR weapons in MW2, will have players gaining SR and inching closer to the Top 250 in no time.

Dashy and his OpTic teammates have a big matchup with the New York Subliners on April 8 at 5pm CT, where this class can be seen on full display.