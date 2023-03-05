Players spawning into the Call of Duty League ranked mode in Modern Warfare 2 might be wondering what the best class is for the competitive playlist. Thankfully, there are 48 professional players who have built the perfect classes so the everyday CoD player doesn’t have to. And there’s no better place to look than the 2022 CDL champions.

While Drazah is in the middle of a championship run with his Los Angeles Thieves teammates, the defending champ has found ample time to shoot to the top of the leaderboards in MW2’s season two. He currently sits as the third ranked player in the Top 250 of MW2 ranked play and holds the top spot amongst all CDL pros in the rankings with more than 23,000 SR earned to date.



The fourth-year player runs the flex for Los Angeles, meaning that he uses an assault rifle but can also switch to a submachine gun in certain situations. His TAQ-56 loadout is for those who want the precision of an AR at range while holding angles and dealing damage for their SMG-wielding teammates.

Here is Drazah’s current TAQ-56 loadout for MW2 ranked play

Drazah’s TAQ-56 loadout and attachments

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Recommended loadout perks, equipment, and field upgrade

Secondary : Combat knife

: Combat knife Tactical : Stun

: Stun Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Perks : Double Time and Bomb Squad, Fast Hands

: Double Time and Bomb Squad, Fast Hands Field Upgrade: Trophy System

With this class, expect a clean and easy-to-control recoil pattern. The recoil, both vertical and horizontal, is minimal. While no stock attachment means it is a tad slower, close-range gunfights are still winnable. But aiming down sights is going to be key. It will be especially difficult against the more agile Vaznev-9k in close quarters, but with good movement, it can be done.

But this loadout is for someone looking to look over their teammates and hold power positions in all three game modes: Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Control. Pairing this class with a couple of SMG players who are flying from point to point will give any ranked team a great chance at earning some more SR and ranking up.