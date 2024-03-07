Category:
MW3’s new Soulrender melee weapon has a secret ability against Riot Shields

Finally a way to fight back.
Published: Mar 7, 2024 10:58 am
The Soulrender melee weapon coming to MW3 season two.
Image via Activision

Are you sick of coming up against enemies with Riot Shields in MW3? Then the new Soulrender melee weapon might just be the weapon for you, thanks to a special ability it has that other melee weapons don’t.

The Soulrender arrived as part of MW3 and Warzone’s season two Reloaded patch, which included the SOA Subverter battle rifle. Players have been working their way through the challenges to unlock the Soulrender. After trying it out, they found a secret ability that makes it very useful.

That’s because if you run at a Call of Duty player using a Riot Shield, then use the Soulrender against them, you’ll be able to get past the barrier and stick them with it, as discovered by DETONATED on X (formerly Twitter). Even better, CharlieIntel has confirmed this is an intentional design and isn’t a bug as first feared.

This is great news for anyone who has ever found themselves in a lobby full of Riot Shield players, which may just be the most frustrating thing that can happen to you. When Shipment first dropped, I encountered a lobby where over half the players were running them, and I’d have given anything to have the Soulrender in my class setup.

Still, you need to be close to your enemy to use it, so don’t expect it to solve all your problems in every match. In specific circumstances, however, it could be a lifesaver—literally.

Unfortunately, don’t expect this to cause a massive downturn in the number of Riot Shields in your games, however, as players will still need to use it to continue their MW3 weapon camo grind.

Either way, this is a super handy trick to have in your back pocket, and it’s nice to finally have a way to ruin a Riot Shield player’s game as much as they ruin yours.

Matt Porter
Associate Editor. Matt has been writing about Call of Duty for almost 10 years, with bylines at Gfinity, Dexerto, and a spell as CharlieIntel's editor. Matt is experienced in all things CoD, including multiplayer, Warzone, and esports.