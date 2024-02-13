A minor update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is now live, offering some tweaks to a couple of weapons and bug fixes for multiplayer and more.

MW3’s ongoing Horde Hunt mode will continue tomorrow, along with another new event called “Cryptid Bootcamp” coming on Thursday, Feb. 15, so this update is minor in comparison ahead of those new content additions later this week.

Here’s everything new and changed in today’s MW3 and Warzone update.

MW3 update patch notes for Feb. 13

Call of Duty version 1.039.000 comes in at just over two GB, so there’s not a ton of content included, but it does bring some weapon changes and balancing to the game.

The TAQ Evolvere, a new LMG from season one, has been changed “to better differentiate” between the 7.62 and 5.56 ammunition types that the flexible weapon offers.

“7.62 is a slow, yet accurate, long-range competitor,” the patch notes said. “Conversely, 5.56 favors aggression and is built for run-and-gun playstyles. 7.62 rewards accuracy and sees an increase to target flinch, allowing it to better compete with sniper rifles at range. 5.56 sports a significantly faster rate of fire that is both easier to handle and consistent with locational damage multipliers.”

The Striker 9 SMG, meanwhile, “has been significantly adjusted, resulting in increased control while firing,” and Sledgehammer Games has also added the ability to aim down sights while sliding.

The new JAK Tyrant 762 Kit for the Longbow sniper rifle has also been buffed, with a reduction in aim down sight time, an increase in aim down sight movement speed, and a 30 percent hipfire reduction benefit.

In Ranked Play, Sledgehammer has now restricted and removed all sniper rifles from the weapon pool, and Zombies mode has also had some fixes, including an annoying one for PhD Flopper.

The update is available now for MW3 on all platforms. For the full patch notes, check out the CoD website.