MW3 and Warzone’s Warhammer 40K Operator skins are actually pay-to-lose

Your position will be exposed.
Image of Matt Porter
Matt Porter
|
Published: Mar 19, 2024 06:30 am
Warhammer 40K characters in red and blue armor running past a fire truck while holding a gun.
Image via Activision

Warhammer 40K fans were delighted to see Operator skins from their beloved tabletop game arrive in Call of Duty. But using them could put you at a major disadvantage compared to your opponents.

MW3 and Warzone‘s Warhammer 40K event is live in-game now, offering special challenges, the popular Juggermosh 40K limited-time mode, and Operator skins. While players have praised the event, there is a pretty significant issue with those cosmetic skins that could get you killed during matches.

That’s because the Warhammer 40K skins have floating Servo-skulls that follow you around, and while they may look cool, they’re also giving away your location, as explained by Reddit user DrakonRax.

To anyone thinking of buying the latest warhammer bundle.
byu/DrakonRax inModernWarfareIII

We’ve all been there—we’re hiding behind a wall because we’re weak or waiting for an opponent we spotted to come around the corner. Now imagine they knew exactly where you were thanks to a floating skull that was poking its head above the barrier. Pretty annoying if you ask me.

Of course, for some, having a Servo-skull floating around beside you is so cool that it doesn’t really matter to them whether it gives away their position. “I want my teeny tiny skull bro,” one player wrote, while another agreed: “Correct. Looks badass.”

If you’re a run-and-gunner, it might not make any difference to you anyway because you’re spending your matches trying to get into the face of your enemies as quickly as possible. On modes like Search and Destroy, however, where staying hidden and playing smart is vital, this may not be the best skin to rock.

If you want to have a floating skull run around maps like Terminal and Favela with you, there’s still plenty of time to buy the skins for yourself. The Warhammer 40K event ends on March 27.

Author
Matt Porter
Associate Editor. Matt has been writing about Call of Duty for almost 10 years, with bylines at Gfinity, Dexerto, and a spell as CharlieIntel's editor. Matt is experienced in all things CoD, including multiplayer, Warzone, and esports.