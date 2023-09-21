MW2 season 6: All ranked play rewards for multiplayer and Warzone

The summer might be coming to an end, but the battle is only starting to heat up in Modern Warfare 2 season six. A new season also means new rewards, especially for those who are planning to grind out some ranked play.

From new stickers and weapon blueprints to charms, decals, camos, and special vehicle skins, there will be plenty of new items to show off your progression as your climb your respective ranked ladder to the highest you can possibly reach.

Some of the major rewards from MW2 ranked play. Image via Activision

You will be awarded a different piece of loot when you hit certain victory milestones, with Multiplayer enjoyers looking for as many wins as possible, while battle royale connoisseurs will be looking for top placements. Across either game mode, every player will also have a chance to unlock certain rewards through kills and assists.

Here are all of the ranked play rewards in both Multiplayer and Warzone.

All multiplayer and Warzone ranked play rewards in MW2 season 6

All multiplayer ranked play rewards

Five wins: “MW2 Season 06 Competitor” Weapon Sticker

“MW2 Season 06 Competitor” Weapon Sticker 10 w ins: Pro Issue SP-X 80 Weapon Blueprint

Pro Issue SP-X 80 Weapon Blueprint 25 w ins: “Taking Out The Trash” Weapon Charm

“Taking Out The Trash” Weapon Charm 50 w ins: “1v1 Me” Large Weapon Decal

“1v1 Me” Large Weapon Decal 75 w ins: “MW2 Ranked Play Season 06″ Loading Screen

“MW2 Ranked Play Season 06″ Loading Screen 100 wins: “MW2 Season 06 Ranked Veteran” Weapon Camo

All Warzone ranked play placement challenges

Finish in top 15 25 times: “Full Send” Large Weapon Decal

“Full Send” Large Weapon Decal Finish in top five, 10 times: “Pro Issue” Signal 50 Weapon Blueprint

“Pro Issue” Signal 50 Weapon Blueprint Finish in first place: “Rat Around and Find Out” Weapon Charm

General kill and assist challenges

Get 25 kills or assists: “WZ Season 06 Competitor” Weapon Sticker

“WZ Season 06 Competitor” Weapon Sticker Get 250 kills or assists : “WZ Ranked Play Season 06” Loading Screen

“WZ Ranked Play Season 06” Loading Screen Get 1,000 kills or assists: “WZ Season 06 Ranked Veteran” Weapon Camo

Rotating division rewards

MW2 will be introducing new rotating division rewards this season, meaning that any players who finish gold or higher can expect a special reward, based on the game mode they are competing in. Multiplayer ranked climbers will win large weapon decals reflecting their ranks, while Warzone ranked players will get special vehicle skins that also show off their rank to the world.

Meanwhile, the number one player of season six will earn themselves an exclusive calling card and emblem that is reserved for the best of the best. They will get the ultimate bragging rights to show off to random people and friends alike, but first, they must begin their journey on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

