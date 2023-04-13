MW2 devs answer players’ concerns about season 2 ranked play reward issues

Treyarch is investigating an issue in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 where certain players did not receive their intended ranked play rewards from season two.

The developer made its announcement on Twitter yesterday afternoon, adding that it is “working toward a fix.”

📢 Ranked Play: We are aware that some players did not receive their intended Rewards in the Season 02-03 transition and are working toward a fix.



Ranked play fans have had a pretty rough go of things since the launch of season three. Yesterday, the popular mode was disabled temporarily for the first three hours of the new MW2 season as Treyarch cited that it needed to “resolve an issue with the Season 02 – 03 transition.”

Now, it seems there are still some residual issues with the mode’s first-ever seasonal passage pertaining to players not receiving their owed Skill Division rewards.

Aside from the batches of static rank rewards and seasonal win rewards that players were able to unlock immediately throughout the mode’s inaugural run, tiers of Skill Division rewards were given at the end of the season. Ranging from animated emblems and weapon charms to operator skins and calling cards, players were supposed to receive a package of cosmetics based on the highest Skill Division they reached during the season.

“For Skill Division Rewards, it’s not about where you finish the season, but rather the highest Skill Division reached during it,” Activision’s Ranked Play overview blog reads.

Unfortunately for some, it appears that they have been given operator skins one Skill Division lower than the highest rank they achieved. For instance, a player who peaked in Diamond may have received the Diamond animated emblem and Diamond weapon charm, but also the Platinum operator skins.

“Still waiting for my platinum operator skin,” one player replied to Treyarch on Twitter. “I only got gold even [though] I finished in platinum.”

For those keeping an eye on the situation, Treyarch will update its Trello page when the issue has been resolved.