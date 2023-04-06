All new MW2 season 3 ranked play rewards and how to earn them

Activision released the official season three roadmap and blog post for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 today. There are plenty of changes and content coming to both games, including new weapons, maps, and a plethora of changes in Warzone 2 specifically. But fans of MW2 ranked play will also be receiving a small piece of the pie since there are fresh rewards for players to earn.

Season two saw the initial batch of ranked play rewards, with players being able to earn cosmetics such as operator skins, charms, calling cards, and weapon blueprints. In season three, players can earn most of the same style rewards, but with a new twist.

Below, you can see all of the available rewards in season three of MW2 ranked play.

MW2 season three ranked play rewards

Like in season two, there are two different sets of rewards in ranked play. The first set is earned through simply winning matches while the second set is earned by the top Skill Division you reach in season three of ranked play. You can see both sets of rewards in the lists below:

Basic ranked play rewards

Win five ranked matches: Season 03 Competitor Sticker

Win 10 ranked matches: Pro Issue TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint

Win 25 ranked matches: “Top Dog” Weapon Charm

Win 50 ranked matches: “Tippable” Weapon Vinyl

Win 75 ranked matches: Ranked Play Season 03 Loading Screen

Win 100 ranked matches: Season 03 Ranked Play Veteran Camo

Skill Division rewards

Unique Weapon Charm based on the best Skill Division you reach in season three (Platinum to Top 250 players)

Special end-of-season cosmetics for players who finish in the Top 250 or at the No. 1 spot

Some of the rewards in Ranked Play season three. | Image via Activision

In addition to those rewards, players can also earn the season two operator skins of the Skill Divisions they did not make it to. So, for example, if players only managed to reach Platinum in season two, they can still earn the Diamond or Crimson Operator skins in season three if they reach those Skill Divisions at any point.

Like in season two, all players need to do is reach a Skill Division to earn its reward; they don’t need to finish the season within that Skill Division.