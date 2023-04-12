Why is ranked play down in Modern Warfare 2 season 3?

Season three of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 has begun and players everywhere are already unlocking and ranking up the FJX Imperium sniper rifle and Cronen Squall battle rifle.

But for the sweatiest Call of Duty players among us, there’s one thing glaringly mission at season three’s launch. Ranked play is not enabled just yet, so players looking to rank up and climb the ladder are currently unable to do so.

Playlist Downtime: Ranked Play will be offline on Wednesday from 12 AM PT until later in the day when Season 03 officially starts. Players will be unable to matchmake in Ranked Play, and the playlist button will be temporarily disabled during this time. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) April 11, 2023

Each season in MW2, ranked play will get a bit of a soft reset and allow players to climb again. Players will be able to rank up once more since their ranks will be set back a little bit to encourage grinding again.

According to Treyarch, “Bronze through Crimson players start in Tier I of the Skill Division below where they finished season two” and “Iridescent and Top 250 players will start in Diamond I.” Because of this reset, ranked play has some downtime.

When will ranked play be back in MW2 season three?

Ranked play is down at the start of season three simply because it hasn’t been enabled yet. Shortly after the season went live, Treyarch revealed that the launch to season three of ranked play has been temporarily delayed due to “an issue with the season two-three transition.”

There’s been no specific reason given for why ranked play wasn’t ready to go at the start of the new season, which went live at around 11am CT on April 12. But it appears it may not be live for a while now.

📢 Ranked Play: Season 03 has been temporarily delayed while we resolve an issue with the Season 02 – 03 transition.



We will update this thread when Ranked Play is live and ready.



Details: https://t.co/wUYHxLVsJQ — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) April 12, 2023

Odds are that ranked play will be live soon, so players only need to be a bit patient before they begin the grind to Iridescent once more. But for now, CoD players will have to delve into another mode while ranked play is worked on.

Treyarch said it will update the Twitter thread above, as well as its Trello page, when ranked play is live and ready.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.