For ranked players in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, the satisfaction of defeating opponents in the highest tier of competition and climbing the ranks is reward enough, although very few people ended up passing Gold.

But that satisfaction alone is not for everyone, which is why ranked rewards were introduced with the launch of CoD ranked play in season two.

Season two ranked players were promised a ton of rewards across various paths, including operator skins, charms, calling cards, and weapon blueprints. These were meant to be delivered at the end of season two, but Treyarch has acknowledged several ranked players have not received rewards yet, or have not received their intended rewards.

📢 Ranked Play: We are aware that some players did not receive their intended Rewards in the Season 02-03 transition and are working toward a fix.



Here’s an update on the process and an explainer for how you can earn your hard-fought ranked rewards in MW2.

How to get Ranked Play rewards in MW2

Getting your Ranked Play rewards in MW2 is very straightforward. You will earn rewards for reaching a certain rank, you will earn rewards at the end of a season for the highest division you reach, and you will earn seasonal ranked rewards upon reaching certain amounts of wins.

Your rank rewards are earned with each milestone, up to 50. Every time you reach a milestone of five earned ranks, you will get a calling card and an additional emblem.

Division rewards are earned at the end of the season and are based on the highest division you reached. These are the rewards Treyarch says some players are yet to receive, so be patient if you’re waiting for your season two goodies.

Finally, you will earn rewards from the MW2 ranked season pass upon getting a certain amount of wins. This pass is free and will reward players with a sticker, weapon blueprint, charm, decal, loading screen, and camo.

So, get out there in season three and start grinding again!