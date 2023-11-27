MW3 season one Reloaded: New maps, Ranked Play, and more

Season one kickstarts the MW3 content train, but what do we know already about Modern Warfare 3 season one Reloaded? The midseason drop already promises to bring some interesting goodies and features.

Carrying on the familiar trend we’ve come to expect over the last few years, MW3 will sustain itself with a series of seasonal and midseason content drops. MW3 season one brings a ton of new additions including a new Wonder Weapon for Zombies, new maps, and much more.

We, however, know a few details about season one Reloaded ahead of time. This detailed hub has the info you need and lets players know that MW3 is gearing up to fire on all cylinders.

MW3 season one Reloaded: Ranked play

The first season of many. Image via Activision

During the Call of Duty Next event showing off Modern Warfare 3, multiplayer creative director at Sledgehammer Games, Greg Reisdorf indicated Ranked Play would arrive for “Season 1.5”—better known as season one Reloaded.

It will launch during this point as it gives players time to become acquainted with Modern Warfare 3. Plus, ensure the MW3 Ranked Play experience is as tight as it can be for its much-awaited debut.

MW3 Ranked Play to release with Season 1 Reloaded! pic.twitter.com/z5w75V1C9J — Breaking Point (@GGBreakingPoint) October 5, 2023

MW3 season one Reloaded: New Rio map

The official season one launch is frontloaded with a lot of spicy incomings. This includes three new six-vs-six maps. Don’t worry though, at least one new map is being saved for season one Reloaded—Rio.

Activision had this to say about the map in its official blog: “Take in the bright colors, tight quarters, and elegant streets in a fight through an upscale shopping center.”

It remains to be seen if this will be the only new map in the season one Reloaded update.

MW3 season one Reloaded: Possible new content

Now, this is me speculating more than anything, but if previous Reloaded updates are anything to go by, we can expect to see new game modes, potentially new Zombies content, as well as the usual array of buffs and nerfs.

As always, we’ll update this hub once we know more.