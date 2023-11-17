MW3 players get first glimpse at new multiplayer maps coming in season one

After kicking off its debut with classic spots from 2009, Modern Warfare 3 is finally bringing some new locations to the multiplayer map pool with the release of season one next month.

There will be three new six-vs-six multiplayer maps headed to the live servers in MW3 season one, with two of them available on day one, Activision announced today. Additionally, a new two-vs-two map is being added for any players who are looking for more variance when playing alongside their favorite partners in battle.

A massive free update is on the horizon 🚨



Here's a first look at what's to come Season 01 content dropping in early December 👇 https://t.co/5UjL0NXwSX

🗺 3 brand-new #MW3 6v6 MP Maps with 2 at launch

🪂 Urzikstan #Warzone

🧟‍♀️ New Dark Aether Rifts #ModernWarfareZombies pic.twitter.com/8iLAPgVIJn — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 17, 2023

Although there aren’t many details around the maps yet, today’s blog post should give you a quick taste of what’s in store when the season begins in early December. The first map, Meat, is centered around a location called the East Bay Butchers slaughterhouse, while Greece is a medium-sized Mediterranean-themed map that seems to be located in a beautiful coastal town.

The third map is called Rio and, similar to its namesake city, will feature plenty of bright lights, tight alleyways, and elegance as players battle through an upscale shopping center. Rio is the new six-vs-six map that’s set to be added in the Season One Reloaded update after the season launches in December, while Meat and Greece are expected to drop on the first day of season one.

The new two-vs-two map, on the other hand, is called Training Facility, and should be a familiar looking locale that features a whole training course with a good amount of verticality among the various scalable buildings. Overall, all of the maps will bring a good amount of variance to the map pool as players begin to hunt for new experiences on the battlefield.

This isn’t the only new content dropping with season one, though. Warzone enjoyers will finally get the new Urzikstan map to explore while using the new movement systems in-game. Activision has not announced an exact release date for season one yet, however, aside from saying it’s “dropping in early December.”