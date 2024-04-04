Modern Warfare 3 season 3 free trial explained

To celebrate the launch of Modern Warfare 3 season three, Activision announced a free trial for multiplayer.

Multiplayer fans have plenty to be excited about for the latest seasonal update. Season three introduces six new maps to multiplayer, four weapons, eight aftermarket parts, and several different perks and equipment items. Only players who paid for MW3 will get access to everything the new season has to offer, but there is an alternative way to try out the title for free.

How to play Modern Warfare 3 for free

The MW3 free trial won’t last long. Image via Activision

Players will be able to experience MW3 multiplayer and Zombies for free from April 4-8. Here is everything included in the trial period.

Multiplayer maps

Emergency

Das House

Stash House

Rust

Terminal

Quarry

Scrapyard

Skidrow

Multiplayer modes

Hardpoint

Kill Confirmed

Capture The Flag

Domination

Hordepoint

Team Deathmatch

Modern Warfare Zombies

Full MWZ experience

This free trial is just for MW3 multiplayer. If players want to try out Warzone, the battle royale title, the good news is it’s already free. For free-to-play users who only play Warzone, the free trial could be a perfect opportunity to level up all of their weapons and unlock all of the attachments they need.

There is always the pre-match lobby as an option to level up weapons in battle royale matches, but more XP can be earned in multiplayer. And if players want to level up the MORS sniper rifle, the free trial provides an easy way to do so. Going into Modern Warfare Zombies is also a great way to earn quick and easy XP.

