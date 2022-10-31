Modern Warfare 2 is officially CoD’s biggest-ever release on the PlayStation Store

PlayStation has claimed Modern Warfare 2 is the biggest Call of Duty release on the PlayStation Store in history.

Following MW2’s Oct. 28 release date, PlayStation’s official Twitter account revealed the latest CoD title is the biggest game from the franchise on the PlayStation Store. This includes both the pre-orders and day-one sales.

Congratulations to @InfinityWard and @Activision on the biggest PlayStation Store launch EVER for a Call of Duty game (including preorders and day one sales).



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is now available for PS4 and PS5! pic.twitter.com/CU9GG853DI — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 31, 2022

This comes after Xbox head Phil Spencer claimed in an interview with Same Brain that Microsoft will not be removing CoD from PlayStation despite Sony’s rival company now owning Activision-Blizzard, which is the current home of the CoD franchise.

“We’re not taking Call of Duty from PlayStation,” Spencer said. “That’s not our intent. Our intent is not to do that. As long as there’s a PlayStation out there to ship to, our intent is that we continue to ship Call of Duty on PlayStation, similar to what we’ve done on Minecraft since we’ve owned that.”

Spencer pointed out that after Microsoft expanded the platforms for Minecraft, it had a positive effect on the community. This is also the goal for CoD, which he says could become even bigger “over the years.”