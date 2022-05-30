Modern Warfare 2 artwork emerges on Steam, hinting at franchise’s possible return to the PC gaming platform

The series could be returning to the platform after seven years.

Last week, Activision revealed that the newest entry in the Call of Duty franchise will be Modern Warfare 2. The game also got a release date—October 28, and the main artwork for the game includes a fan-favorite character from the Modern Warfare series, Simon “Ghost” Riley.

And now, it looks like the franchise might be returning to the popular PC platform Steam as well. On May 29, CharlieIntel, a social media account that reports leaks and other information about the CoD franchise posted MW2 artwork located at the bottom of DLC content for Call of Duty: Black Ops III on Steam. This has, however, since been changed.

Breaking: #ModernWarfare2 artwork has shown up on Steam, suggesting the franchise will return to Steam on PC



Artwork located at the bottom of this page: https://t.co/ANHF6vgIHZ



(via Reddit) pic.twitter.com/DoEPMzJriB — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) May 29, 2022

Black Ops III, which launched in 2015, was the last entry in the popular FPS series that went live on Steam. Since then, the games from Activision’s franchise were released exclusively on Battle.net for PC players.

Not much is known about the next Modern Warfare 2. In the short reveal teaser, the date of June 8, 2022, appears, which points to a full trailer of the game being shown to the public on that day.

The rumored return to Steam could be linked to the poor sales results of the latest entry in the franchise, Vanguard. Some leakers, including Tom Henderson, explained in January that Modern Warfare 2 will be revealed in the summer, with the release being in October “due to Vanguard’s poor sales performance.”

In February 2022, Activision revealed its financial results for the final quarter of the previous year. At the time, it was shown that Vanguard’s sales were fewer than 2020’s Call of Duty: Cold War.