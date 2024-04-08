‘It was not worth it’: MW3 player spent $80 on King Kong glove, regrets it immensely

A recent trend in Call of Duty has been cosmetic items locked behind the purchase of multiple bundles, and the latest one is part of the Godzilla x Kong collaboration.

According to one player, though, purchasing all four of the movie-themed operator bundles for a special melee weapon was simply not worth it. Priced at 2,400 CoD Points, or $19.99 apiece, players must collect all of them to unlock the B.E.A.S.T. Glove that Kong uses in the film.

Would you spend $80 for this? Screenshot by Dot Esports

One CoD player who “had a lot of spare money to spend” decided to purchase all four bundles (around $80 total) to see what all the hype was about, and were decidedly against the decision for other players.

“Holy fuck, it was not worth it,” the player said in an April 8 Reddit post. “The only plus sides are it counts as a Mastercraft Blueprint (unique inspect) and the joy of punching enemies. But it doesn’t do anything special. I thought it would at least ragdoll enemies, if not corpse launch them. And you can’t even equip camos over it.”

Their disdain was palpable, but others in the thread were thankful for the news because some were considering sinking the cash in to the game for the blueprint, going so far as to thank the original poster for their “service.” “I can’t believe this thing isn’t being talked about more,” another player said. “Don’t get me wrong, I’ve bought bundles. But to advertise that the only way to get this single blueprint is to spend $80 plus tax is absolutely ridiculous.”

Many agreed Activision is using store items like these as a means of “testing the waters” to see what kind of things players are willing to spend for, so if the B.E.A.S.T. Glove pulls in revenue, you can bet all your CoD Points that more “Collection Rewards” like this will appear in the near future.

