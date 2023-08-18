Is Verdansk coming back in MW3?

Verdansk, the first Call of Duty: Warzone map ever, was pretty much left forgotten after the developers replaced it with Caldera at the end of 2021. But, as we near the end of 2023, Verdansk is back in the spotlight with rumors about Modern Warfare 3.

This pretty much happened because some of Verdansk’s POIs—Prison and Stadium—were featured in one of the Modern Warfare 3 trailers. Since then, fans have been speculating if Verdansk will come back in MW3 and also in Warzone somewhere down the road.

Here’s everything we know about Verdansk potentially coming back in MW3.

Is Verdansk returning in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3?

Activision is yet to confirm if Verdansk will come back in CoD: MW3, but based on the trailer, Verdansk will likely be featured throughout the game’s campaign as a location.

Fans are also speculating that Verdansk could be one of the maps in MW3‘s Zombies game mode. The Outbreak mode was confirmed on Aug. 16, but we don’t know its full details yet.

Is Verdansk coming back to Warzone?

Verdansk is probably not returning to Warzone anytime soon, as the developers currently have a new map in the works for the first season of the battle royale mode in MW3. Players will be able to get a first glimpse of that new map in the Zombies mode first in November.

Related: How to get Modern Warfare 3 early access to open beta

MW3 is set to launch on Nov. 10, but you can already pre-purchase it and guarantee early access for the upcoming open beta.

About the author