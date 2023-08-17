Call of Duty’s next Warzone map is also Modern Warfare 3’s new Zombies map

Get a taste of the new BR experience in Zombies.

Call of Duty: Warzone is expected to get a new map alongside Modern Warfare 3’s season one when it launches later this year. But first, players will be able to get a taste of the location in MW3’s new Zombies mode.

While the new map won’t be available at MW3’s launch on Nov. 10, and will likely come with the first season sometime in December, players can get a look at the new battle royale experience via Zombies at MW3’s launch.

“The devs revealed that the new Zombies mode in Modern Warfare 3 will take place on a massive map to accommodate the maximum 24 player PvE experience,” CharlieIntel’s report said. “As a result, the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies map at launch is expected to feature portions of the new Warzone map.”

MW3’s Zombies mode is described as “basically DMZ and Outbreak,” according to CharlieIntel. Activision said players “will experience an open world PvE extraction survival experience where core Zombies features come together with new mechanics, and they face off against some of the biggest enemies in Call of Duty history.”

MW3 Zombies will be developed by Treyarch, the creator of the Zombies craze. Activision said “Modern Warfare Zombies tells an unearthly Dark Aether story set in the Modern Warfare universe with missions, core Zombies features and secrets to discover.”

For the first time in Modern Warfare, “players can team up with other squads to survive and fight massive hordes of the undead in the largest Call of Duty zombies map ever,” according to Activision.

MW3 launches with Zombies on Nov. 10 and the new Warzone map is expected sometime soon after.

