Treyarch confirmed as developer behind MW3’s Zombies, an ‘open world PvE extraction survival experience’

Treyarch is back, baby.

The longtime developer of Call of Duty’s Zombies mode has been confirmed as the team working on the Modern Warfare Zombies mode in Modern Warfare 3, set to drop later this year.

“For the first time in the Modern Warfare universe, players can team up with other squads to survive and fight massive hordes of the undead in the largest Call of Duty zombies map ever,” Activision said in a press release.

Activision said Modern Warfare Zombies is “an open world PvE extraction survival experience where core Zombies features come together with new mechanics, and they face off against some of the biggest enemies in Call of Duty history.”

Treyarch’s MW3 Zombies mode “tells an unearthly Dark Aether story set in the Modern Warfare universe with missions, core Zombies features and secrets to discover.”

The release didn’t mention if round-based Zombies is coming in MW3, but this new variation sounds like a cross between Outbreak from Black Ops Cold War with a little bit of a DMZ twist.

While unconfirmed, Treyarch is also likely developing the next CoD game set to release in 2024, since Infinity Ward led development on MW2 and Sledgehammer Games is leading development on MW3.

More official information about Zombies is expected to release before the game comes out on Nov. 10.

