Is Modern Warfare 3’s campaign co-op?

Another CoD, another campaign. MW3 is the next chapter in the rebooted Modern Warfare saga, but will you have to go it alone, or does it feature co-op gameplay?

If ever there was a series where a co-op campaign makes sense, it has to be CoD, surely? Soap, Ghost, Price, Reznov, etc, there have been so many great characters in the franchise down the years. Many of whom accompany you on missions.

So it seems baffling that so few Call of Duty titles incorporate co-op gameplay. Let’s take a look at MW3 and whether or not it makes a rare exception.

Does MW3 campaign have co-op?

Get used to AI, and only AI in MW3. | Image via Activision.

The Modern Warfare 3 campaign does not include co-op in any way, which means that the only form of assistance you can expect to receive is that of AI teammates.

It’s sad that this aspect of CoD campaigns continues to be overlooked. At the end of the day, the campaign is still a staple of Call of Duty, I myself play every single one before even having a sniff of the online mode.

So it would be nice to buddy up and enjoy the experience with another individual to enhance the immersion.

Has Call of Duty ever had a co-op campaign?

Some of you might be shocked to learn that yes, CoD has previously featured the ability to play a campaign in co-op.

Sadly, it has only been two games: Call of Duty: World at War and Call of Duty: Black Ops III. Other than these aberrations, co-op campaigns continue to elude the franchise. There’s no doubt fans will keep begging for this functionality though for future campaigns——possibly once the Switch gets its own version.