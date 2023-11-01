Will Modern Warfare 3 be on Nintendo Switch?

Does MW3 need to Switch on?

The Nintendo Switch continues to be a powerhouse in the gaming market. Will Call of Duty allow a Switch port of Modern Warfare 3? Or will handheld users once again have to miss out?

The Call of Duty and Nintendo Switch discussion has heated up in recent months due to the groundbreaking Activision Blizzard and Microsoft merger.

As part of the discourse to allay fears about the future of CoD, Microsoft has confirmed that future iterations of CoD will have a home on the Switch. But does Modern Warfare 3 make the cut?

Is Modern Warfare 3 on Nintendo Switch?

They’re here for the Switch version of MW3, who’s going to tell them? | Image via Activision.

We’re sorry to report that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will not be an option for Nintendo Switch owners.

As usual, MW3 will be released on all the big-time formats: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and on PC too. Not only that, but even some rare love is being shown to last-gen in the form of PS4 and Xbox One ports.

The buck stops there though, and it will be a CoD-less Christmas for the Nintendo Switch. In fact, Call of Duty has still yet to appear on the Switch in any capacity—even the free-to-play Warzone.

As reported by VGC, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick does regret the decision to omit CoD entries from the Switch: “I made a bad judgment,” he said, before adding, “When I saw the prototypes for Switch, I was concerned because they were trying to accomplish a lot with a console that also had a portable capability. I didn’t think it was going to be wildly successful.”

Rest easy my fellow Nintendo Switch fans, not only will Call of Duty eventually come to the Nintendo Switch for future titles after MW3‘s lifespan, but you’re guaranteed 10 years worth of CoD on Nintendo platforms at the very least!