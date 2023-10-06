Will MW3 be on PS4 and Xbox One?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is fast approaching and many fans will be preparing to dive headfirst into the action that awaits. If you own a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One though, you may be wondering if the game will be on their platform. Thankfully, there has been an answer to that question.

Is MW3 (2023) on PS4?

Yes, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is scheduled for release on PlayStation 4 on the same day as every other platform which is Nov. 10. This means that if you are still playing on the last-gen PlayStation you won’t be missing out on any of the game and can continue your CoD experience without any hassle.

Related Call of Duty devs confirm when ranked play is coming to Modern Warfare 3

If you would like to test the performance of how this version runs then you still have the chance to do so in upcoming Modern Warfare 3 betas. Starting from Oct. 6, the PlayStation early access beta (gained by pre-ordering) will run through to Oct. 7. The open beta then starts for PlayStation on Oct. 8 and then ends on Oct.10. I would recommend holding out for the open beta if you don’t want to pay any cash before you have the chance to see if you enjoy the game.

It’s good news for last-gen console owners. Screenshot via Call of Duty on Youtube

Will MW3 be released for Xbox One?

Absolutely, MW3 (2023) will also make its way to Xbox One at release meaning that no major platform has missed out in terms of this game’s release. On top of that, similar to Modern Warfare II, if you happen to upgrade your console at any point you likely won’t have to worry about losing progress. This is because in previous titles there was cross-progression tied to your Activision account.

All in all, this keeps the progress sharing streamlined and ultimately makes sure you aren’t punished for opting to upgrade your console. There has been no absolute confirmation of cross-progression being a part of MW3 but I would personally think it highly unlikely to not be there — this also is similar to how crossplay is expected to be present again in this year’s edition of CoD.

Now that you know Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is making its way to both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, you can rest easy if you were thinking you’d miss out on playing all of your favorite MW2 maps again in a glorious new light.

About the author