Is Modern Warfare 3 DLC?

There seems to be some confusion about this.

Modern Warfare 3 is the next entry in the MW reboot series and is offering a lot of new content. However, many CoD fans are wondering if it’s merely DLC instead of a fully-fledged title.

In a Call of Duty first, following 2022’s Modern Warfare 2, Activision has decided to stay the course and do a direct sequel. Instead of alternating with a CoD title set in a different era e.g. Black Ops Cold War or Vanguard, MW3 follows on from MW2.

So without further ado, let’s dive into the topic and see whether MW3 actually is just premium DLC, or if it is considered a whole new game standing on its own merits.

Is MW3 DLC for Modern Warfare 2?

Make no mistake, this is a full Call of Duty title. | Image via Activision.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is most definitely considered a full game and is not a glorified DLC expansion for MW2.

Activision exclusively divulged their plans and intentions to CharlieIntel, explaining that ‘Modern Warfare 3 is a premium release. It will be priced accordingly at $70 USD.’

Activision’s original plans for the 2023 CoD title are common knowledge at this point. The 2023 entry was indeed just going to be DLC, but at some point during the FPS game’s development, the vision turned into something much bigger.

Now, MW3 features a brand-new campaign, a ton of new multiplayer content, as well as the return of CoD Zombies.