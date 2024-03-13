Is Call of Duty Warzone Mobile cross platform?

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile players know they’ll be playing against other mobile users, but what about console or PC players? Here is everything we know about the battle royale title’s cross-platform capabilities.

Beloved maps Verdansk and Rebirth Island are the headlining maps for Warzone Mobile. Along with those two battle royale maps, the mobile title also features a handful of classic CoD multiplayer maps, including Shipment, Shoot House, and Scrapyard. This begs the question of whether or not it’s possible to enjoy these iconic environments with players on other platforms.

Does Call of Duty Warzone Mobile have crossplay for PC and console?

As the name suggests, Warzone Mobile is only on mobile devices. Image via Activision

Warzone Mobile is a mobile-exclusive game, meaning there is no crossplay capability with PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S. There is crossplay between Apple and Android, but that is the only type of crossplay available.

Warzone Mobile cross-progression, explained

Warzone Mobile does not support cross-platform play, but the title does have cross-progression. Player and weapon levels you’ve earned in games like MW3 and Warzone will carry over to Warzone Mobile. All player XP, battle pass progression, store bundles, and friends lists are also shared across all three titles.

Does Warzone Mobile support controllers?

Warzone Mobile also supports controllers. Activision did not reveal how to use a controller on Warzone Mobile, but we expect the setting to work similarly to how it did for CoD Mobile. Console players will be able to use their PlayStation or Xbox controllers. There are also other controllers specifically dedicated to mobile gaming.