How to unlock Warzone 2 Nuke skin: Champion’s Quest contract guide

The Champion’s Quest is a unique contract in Warzone 2 that destroys Al Mazrah with a nuke whenever a player completes it. The objectives and rewards of the quest change each season. Normally, it is only available to those who have won five matches in a row, but the developers removed that requirement so everyone has a chance to unlock the rewards before new ones replace them when season four kicks off on June 14.

The crown jewel of those rewards is the Apparition Operator skin—a highly sought-after Nuke skin that allows players to show off the fact they finished the quest. It’s my favorite skin of the season and one of the rarest. I love that it turns my operator into something that looks like a modern ninja.

If you’re one of the many players trying to unlock it before the deadline, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to finish the Champion’s Quest, call in a nuke, and unlock the skin.

How to complete the Champion’s Quest in Warzone 2

The first step to completing the Champion’s Quest in Warzone 2 is finding the three radioactive elements (Beryllium, Plutonium, and Tritium) in that order. They all have negative effects:

Beryllium makes you appear on everyone’s map in real-time.

Plutonium deals damage to you and nearby allies over time and impacts your ability to see things.

Tritium scrambles your radar.

Their location will be revealed one by one throughout the course of the lobby. It varies each time. Once you’ve obtained all three, you’ll need to endure all of the effects until the bomb site appears on the map. When it does, you’ll have five minutes to make your way there.

You’ll be notified once the bomb site has been revealed. Image via Raven Software.

Head on over and arm the nuke by putting the materials into it. After that, you’ll need to defend it for two minutes before it can detonate. The entire lobby will be notified about it, so expect everyone to come after you.

In my experience, this is the hardest part of the quest by far, since you’re a stationary target. I recommend looking for cover but moving around just enough to keep your opponents guessing.

Place all three elements into the nuke. Image via Raven Software.

Once the nuke detonates, the game will end. You’ll see a special ‘Champion’s Domination’ victory screen.

You’ll also receive all of the awards for completing it this season, including Boom Box Charm, Quest Nuke Calling Card, Quest Nuke Emblem, Radioactive Sticker, and the Apparition Operator skin.

