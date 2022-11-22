How to get a nuke in Warzone 2

Nothing is more exciting for Call of Duty players than activating a Tactical Nuke after a well-fought match. The sounds of the alarm let the whole lobby know that a player has pulled off one of the hardest feats in the game—and in Modern Warfare 2, it’s an even bigger achievement than ever before.

In the game’s popular battle royale mode Warzone 2, the nuke is one of the most difficult missions due to the number of different aspects that must be completed before even getting the chance to go for the explosive ending. It’s hard, but with a smart, well-coordinated set of teammates, it is definitely achievable.

Here is the only way to get a nuke in Warzone 2.

A guide to nukes in Warzone 2

To activate the possibility for a nuke, players must win five Warzone 2 matches in a row and watch every final credits sequence in full. If a team can pull off a five-game hot streak—which is already tough—then they’ll get four chances to build and activate the nuke.

If winning five straight matches isn’t challenging enough, players will notice in their next game that a new mission on the map has been marked by a bright yellow crown called a Champion’s Quest contract. Players will be tasked with collecting three elements scattered across the map to build the nuke, but finding and holding these pieces are also a massive challenge.

When the first element piece is picked up, the team with the contract is given a most wanted bounty, where their location is shown to the entire lobby. As a result, many players will converge on the location, making it an all-out war between one team and a majority of the server. Once all three pieces are obtained, however, there are only a couple of steps left before the payload is set.

While holding the three pieces of the nuke, players must wait for the detonation site to be revealed on the map. During that time, players will continue to descend on the team since their location is still marked on the map. Once the nuke site is revealed, each piece must be placed into the container while still taking fire from enemy squads. Lastly, the nuke must be armed to start its two-minute timer.

If you’re able to survive all of this until the end, then the nuke—and the victory—is yours.