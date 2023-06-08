Warzone’s most difficult achievement just got way easier—and many players are not pleased

It's been a controversial announcement to say the least.

If you start seeing way more “nuke” skins in your Call of Duty: Warzone matches in the coming days, there’s a very specific reason why—and many gamers aren’t happy about it.

Yesterday’s announcement from Raven Software that the “Champion’s Quest” bounty has been enabled for all players in core battle royale modes has not gone over well with many, especially those who earned the skin in a much harder fashion.

Starting now, Champion’s Quest is enabled for all Players in all core BR modes!



This week is your last chance to earn the current CQ rewards before they’re retired.



New rewards coming with #Warzone2 Season 04… ☢️👀 https://t.co/cuxPWz1udl pic.twitter.com/Mi5iFcT4dU — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) June 7, 2023

Previously, to enable the Champion’s Quest bounty, players needed to win five battle royale games in a row. Then came the challenge of finishing off the bounty, which requires several difficult steps, to assemble a nuclear weapon and detonate it to win the game.

Now, the prerequisite five wins have been waived, and every single lobby in Warzone 2 has players vying for the difficult quest. And according to many who earned the skin “the hard way,” this is just not fair.

Popular streamer Cloakzy chimed in with a slew of question marks, and FaZe’s Swagg spammed some Ls of his own in the replies to Raven’s tweet. In short, those who needed the five wins to earn the Champion’s Quest contract are none too pleased.

“L move,” said content creator ModenasHD. “This is not really fair for those who grinded the hell out of the five wins. The skin isn’t worth any rarity anymore.”

That sentiment was shared by many others, including streamer b1inkinTV, who said they’re “so glad I grinded the piss out of contracts for four months straight.. you guys are literally the worst.”

For many other gamers unable to secure the Champion’s Quest, the announcement was good news. But some of the loudest voices in the community seem to be in agreement that this is a bad move, according to them.

“Embarrassing, giving away something which was so difficult/special to perform and obtain,” said another streamer. “Horrible move by Activision to try and bring back cod players back into the game and hype it up.”

Warzone’s new season begins next week on June 14.

