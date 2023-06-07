Call of Duty hackers can reportedly permaban your account with just a few clicks

A Call of Duty hack that’s been plaguing Black Ops Cold War is now happening in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. But there may be hope on the horizon.

In recent weeks, players have been reporting having their accounts falsely banned, with many pointing to a hack by a cheat developer that basically gives them access to crash the game’s servers and even prevent players from playing online.

You can now be attacked by cheaters on Warzone 2 and MW2 the same as Cold War. Your account can be perma-banned by cheaters.



This is what the process looks like Warzone 2/MW2/Cold War. Crossplay off does not save you even on console.



In MW2 and Warzone 2 they are apparently… pic.twitter.com/rzHAyCPVs8 — Rara (@raratoman) June 7, 2023

Content creator Rara posted the tweet above today, showing how easy it is for the hack to work, with an in-game menu that allows the hacker to simply crash lobbies, kick players from lobbies, and more.

With the hack mainly happening in 2020’s Black Ops Cold War, the player pool affected wasn’t nearly as large. But now that it’s apparently possible in MW2 and Warzone 2 as well, according to Rara, way more players are at risk.

“In MW2 and Warzone 2, they are apparently using the text chat to do most of the execution of this underground cheat,” Rara said. “Much of the source code is reused through MW2, Warzone 2, and Cold War. The game IS NOT SAFE. DO NOT PLAY. They can get your account banned and even rat your PC. I myself have been subject to one of these attacks as of today. What started as a shadowban led into a permaban in less than 24hours. This is what they are calling ‘blacklisting.'”

But it appears that help may be on the way. Activision Blizzard has reportedly sent a cease and desist to the developer of the company, who tweeted about it this morning and has since had its Twitter account restricted.

CharlieIntel reported that the game may not be safe to play just yet, but the legal action taken by Activision means the hack-maker must shut down its tool, which was reportedly for sale for just $25.

Activision Blizzard has sent a cease & desist to lergware, the person behind the attacks on Black Ops Cold War. Not clear if this means the game is safe to play, but the person who was exploiting the IP hack/crashing the game has shut down their hack tool. pic.twitter.com/kx7xtZx1Ny — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) June 7, 2023

For now, it appears that players must be careful each time they hop online for matches in Call of Duty titles, or at the very least, be careful who they talk trash to online unless they wish to become a victim of this exploit.

