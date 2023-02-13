In each season of Call of Duty, new content helps keep the game fresh, and a lot of it is free for players to enjoy. In Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, this means new weapons to unlock and level up.

With a total of five weapons joining MW2 and Warzone 2 in season two, there’s a lot for players to sink their teeth into. But not all of them are available to unlock and use on day one.

The final weapon of season two is coming later down the line in season two, so players will have to wait just a bit to grind all of the weaponry that the new season has to offer. But the wait will be over before players know it.

Here’s all there is to know about one of the new weapons coming in MW2 and Warzone 2’s season two.

How to unlock the Tempus Torrent in MW2 and Warzone 2

Image via Activision

Very little is known about the Tempus Torrent at this point in time. In fact, the only thing we know about the gun is that it’s a marksman rifle and that it’s not yet available in MW2 or Warzone 2 at season two’s launch.

The Tempus Torrent will likely have a challenge to unlock it once it’s available. The challenge could be anything from getting kills with a particular weapon or even extracting it from DMZ mode. More will be revealed at a later date during season two.

When is the Tempus Torrent coming to MW2 and Warzone 2?

Image via Activision

While little is known about the weapon itself, we do have an idea of when it might be coming to the game.

“Also expect a new Marksman Rifle – the Tempus Torrent – to be available at midseason, as well as a new lethal equipment piece, the Shuriken,” Activision revealed in a blog post.

CoD’s midseason update for season two will likely be coming around the halfway point of the season. This means the “Reloaded” update for season two will be coming on either March 15 or 22, unless current plans change.