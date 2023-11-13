It's the best drip in the game.

The weapon camo grind is back in full force in Modern Warfare 3 and there’s once again a new ultimate prize to gun for in multiplayer—Interstellar.

From Atomic from Vanguard to Orion from MW2, it’s long remained common knowledge among the Call of Duty community that having the final completionist camo set is worthy of significant praise. After all, doing so continues to be the pinnacle achievement of each annual flagship CoD release.

For those looking to make a mic-drop-esque first impression on every player they come across moving forward, here’s how to unlock the Interstellar camo in MW3.

How to unlock Interstellar camo in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer

The best of the best. Image via Activision

Similar to how the process has been in recent years, players must complete a total of 36 Priceless camo challenges for MW3 weapons to earn the Interstellar camo.

To better illustrate the amount of time and dedication required to accomplish this, for at least all 36 of the new MW3 weapons available at launch, players will need to unlock up to four base camos, the Gilded camo, the Forged camo, and the Priceless camo. At this point, you will have already accumulated 250 total camos via multiplayer challenges alone.

Thankfully, unlike the rest of the completionist camos, players will not have to complete a final batch of individual challenges (like “get five kills without dying 10 times”) for each of the weapons to unlock Interstellar once they’ve reached that point. Upon completing 36 Priceless camo challenges and unlocking Priceless for your 36th time, the Interstellar camo will be unlocked for all of your progressed MW3 weapons all at once, ready to be flaunted across both MW3 and Warzone.

Ultimately, the Interstellar camo itself does seem to be a worthy reward for players who manage to acquire it as its animated space nebula design really speaks for itself.

I really think Interstellar is gorgeous. Now that I've seen them in game, it has to be my favorite. I want to get it pic.twitter.com/VTztvYPYIX — 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗲𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@TrueGameData) November 10, 2023

Of course, this also has yet to take into consideration the Zombies weapon mastery grind in MW3, which includes a grand total of 873 additional camos at launch since MWZ has also introduced new sets of unlocks for the MW2 weapons.