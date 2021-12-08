How to unlock the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

A new sniper rifle is joining the growing arsenal of weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone in season one. It’s the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle and it is humongous.

Activision calls the Gorenko a “heavy semi-automatic sniper rifle” that “offers the most damage per shot of any ballistics-based weapon, capable of one-shotting any enemy in Multiplayer with ease.”

Screengrab via Activision

Due to its massive size and firepower, Activision warns that “follow-up shots may be hard to take due to the incredible kick its high-caliber bullets produce.” It’s an apt description because the Gorenko kicks just about as much as any sniper rifle in CoD.

Luckily, it’s so strong that the gun is a one-shot kill to most parts of the body, especially when using the Vital Proficiency. This makes it a monster in the hands of accurate snipers and those who like to mount up and use accuracy to their advantage.

The Gorenko can be unlocked during season one simply by reaching tier 31 in the battle pass. It’s one of the pass’ free rewards, so players don’t need to purchase the premium pass to earn it. Players simply need only to grind and rank up to unlock it.

Screengrab via Activision

Once the season ends and the battle pass is gone, the Gorenko will be earnable through a new in-game gameplay challenge in both Vanguard and Warzone. Check back here for more information when it becomes available.