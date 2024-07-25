How to unlock Paracord Grip in MW3

Season five of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has ushered in plenty of new content, including weapons, maps, and more. There’s even an Underbarrel attachment called the Paracord Grip for players to unlock—and it might be used in plenty of loadouts going forward.

Recommended Videos

How to get Paracord Grip in MW3 season 5

No drawbacks in sight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Paracord Grip is an Underbarrel attachment that can be unlocked by completing eight daily challenges as of the launch of CoD: MW3 season five.

You can find this attachment by going into the create-a-class menu with an assault rifle, submachine gun, battle rifle, LMG, or marksman rifle equipped and scrolling far to the right after clicking on the Underbarrel category. Click X (on PlayStation) to activate the Armory Unlock for the Paracord Grip while hovering over it, and that should add it to your active tasks. Complete eight daily challenges after that, and the Paracord Grip will be yours.

The Paracord Grip is an interesting Underbarrel option on the surface since it buffs four weapon statistics with no drawbacks. It offers improvements to Horizontal Recoil, Sprint to Fire Speed, Aiming Idle Sway, and Aim Walking Steadiness without negatively impacting other weapon stats. Once I unlock this attachment, I definitely plan on trying it out—especially on my loadouts for the new MW3 season five weapons in the STG44 and the Static-HV.

Most MW3 players should know this by now, but just in case, there are only three unique daily challenges that refresh every 24 hours. But there’s also a repeating daily challenge of simply winning a match that’s always active. So, you could technically unlock the Paracord Grip by just winning eight games and not doing any other daily challenges. With that in mind, it shouldn’t take you too long to unlock this attachment—just make sure to manually activate the Armory Unlock, though.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy