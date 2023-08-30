If you’re looking for how to unlock the Lachmann Shroud in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, you’ve come to the right place. And it’s not surprising that you may be confused, because the unlock method for this new gun is a bit different than before.

“This stealthy and lethal 9mm submachine gun features burst and semi-auto fire modes which allow for considerable mobility and stopping power out to the mid-range,” Activision said of the new gun.

A good comparison for this gun is to say that the Lachmann Shroud is to the Lachmann Sub, as the M13C is to the M13B. They are largely the same gun but with slightly different statistics and builds.

“Integrated suppressed weapons like the M13C and Fennec show their strength in clandestine operations,” Activision said. “Now the Lachmann platform is getting its own stealth powerhouse — the Lachmann Shroud, perfect for close-range engagements, especially when staying off the grid is paramount to mission success.”

Here’s how to get the new Lachmann Shroud SMG in Season Five Reloaded of MW2.

How to get the Lachmann Shroud in MW2

You have to unlock it all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a few steps to be taken before the new SMG in season five can be yours. First, you must gain access to Sector E0 of the MW2 battle pass for season five. It can be seen below, between sectors E2, E3, E5, and E13.

Here’s where to find it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lachmann Shroud is the HVT of sector E0, so this means everything else will need to be unlocked first. Unfortunately, all four items in the sector also have their own challenges.

Here’s what you need to do to unlock the other rewards:

Pickaxe: Get 15 operator kills with melee weapons.

Get 15 operator kills with melee weapons. 30 minutes double weapon XP: Get three operator kills without dying 20 times.

Get three operator kills without dying 20 times. 9mm Daemon: Get 15 operator headshot kills with pistols.

Get 15 operator headshot kills with pistols. 30 minutes double weapon XP: Get 20 operator longshot kills.

Once all four of these are complete, you can then do the unlock challenge for the Lachmann Shroud.

Lachmann Shroud unlock challenge: Get 30 operator hipfire kills with SMGs.

Related: The best Lachmann Shroud loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

Once season five ends and the battle pass is no longer active, there may be a new challenge to unlock the gun entirely. Or it could be locked away until future seasons, but only time and Activision will be able to tell how that will all play out. So make sure to get it in season five while you definitely can.

About the author