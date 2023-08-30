A new submachine gun, the Lachmann Shroud, has arrived in Modern Warfare 2. It’s very, very familiar to another gun in the game, but it’s also quite different.

“This stealthy and lethal 9mm submachine gun features burst and semi-auto fire modes which allow for considerable mobility and stopping power out to the mid-range,” Activision said of the Shroud, which is nearly identical to the Lachmann Sub with one big difference. That’s right, it’s not a full-auto gun.

Because of this, the Lachmann Shroud is truly different from any other SMG in the game, and it must be equipped in a way that will help its strengths.

Here are the best attachments for the Lachmann Shroud SMG in MW2.

Best Lachmann Shroud loadout and class setup in MW2

Not your typical run and gun SMG. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: 170mm Grapple VI

170mm Grapple VI Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Stock: MEER Recoil-56 Factory Stock

MEER Recoil-56 Factory Stock Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Secondary: Preferred pistol or Combat Knife

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

Why this is the best Lachmann Shroud loadout in MW2

The Lachmann Shroud stands on its own when it comes to unique weapons in MW2 for the sole fact that it’s a burst-fire SMG. This makes it something of an enigma because it finds itself somewhere stuck between an SMG and a rifle because of its fire rate.

Because of this, the Lachmann Shroud benefits from attachments that focus on things like damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control. It’s not your typical run-and-gun SMG, because it will usually lose out to full-auto SMGs or shotguns up close.

Fans of burst-fire weapons will find a home with the Lachmann Shroud, especially with attachments like the 170mm Grapple VI, which buffs damage range, bullet velocity, recoil control, and hip fire accuracy.

This gun has the same exact iron sights as the Lachmann Sub, but I think it benefits from an optic like the AIM OP-V4 since it’s best to play a bit slower and more methodically at range than you would with a typical SMG.

You can sacrifice a bit of mobility and handling for the fact that, as an SMG, it already is proficient in both of those stats, so you should be OK.

