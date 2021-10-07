How to unlock the Battle Axe in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

It’s time to hack and slash like your favorite horror movie villain just in time for The Haunting event in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The latest melee weapon to join Black Ops Cold War is the Battle Axe, a literal axe that can be used to chop down trees just as easily as you chop down foes with your run-and-slash classes in multiplayer or even Warzone.

Stay focused on the mission and load up with some highly classified gear. 😏



Gain access to 100 new tiers of content in #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone with the Season Six Battle Pass. Live on October 7th. pic.twitter.com/OZ1iaoTwlM — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 5, 2021

One of the final weapons to be added in Black Ops Cold War, the Battle Axe is like the other melee weapons in the game in that it’s a one-hit kill, so it’s worth grinding for if you have a thing for axes or just running around like a homicidal axe murderer.

Here’s how to get access to the Battle Axe in both CoD games.

How to unlock the Battle Axe in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Image via Activision

The challenge to unlock the Battle Axe is as follows:

Warzone and multiplayer

Get a kill with a gun, melee weapon, and piece of lethal equipment in the same life in 15 different completed matches.

Screengrab via Activision

Zombies

Using a primary Melee weapon, kill 10 Abominations

Screengrab via Activision

Alternatively, you can purchase a store bundle to gain instant access to the axe without having to complete the challenge. The Berserker bundle includes the Barbarian’s Axe blueprint and several more items.