One of Modern Warfare 3‘s hardest-to-achieve weapon skins is undoubtedly the Arachnida Camo. It looks stunning but takes a lot of effort and grinding, so I’ve got everything you need to know to unlock it.

While many CoD players are understandably happy enjoying what Zombies and Online multiplayer have to offer, there are many who enjoy the brutality of grinding for every new Camo available, with MW3 offering many new Mastery Camos.

One of the new Camos is Arachnida. As someone who hates spiders, even the name of it instills fear into me. What’s more terrifying though is the unlock conditions required to obtain the Arachnida Camo in MW3.

How to unlock Arachnida Camo in MW3 Zombies

It doesn’t quite have eight legs, but it looks sleek. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Arachnida Camo is Zombies specific, and can only be applied to Modern Warfare 3 weapons. It’s obtainable by completing 51 Spinel Husk Camo challenges in Zombies for Modern Warfare 2 weapons, as well as doing a special one-off challenge such as killing Special or Elite Zombies.

Ok so, there’s a lot of meat to dig through here, so let’s get started.

How many MW2 weapons are in MW3?

There are well over 70 weapons from Modern Warfare 2 that have carried over to Modern Warfare 3.

You only need to do 51 Spinel Husk Camo challenges. Meaning, you have plenty of breathing space with regards to the weapons you handpick. If you’re not keen on Sniper Rifles, then you can avoid them and concentrate on ARs, SMGs, and LMGs, for instance.

How to complete Spinel Husk Camo challenges in MW3

To acquire the Spinel Husk Camo in Zombies, you need to get all Golden Ivory Camo challenges ticked off in the category you’re going for, and then also complete a special objective tied to the Spinel Husk Camo such as defeating X number of Zombies with a Pack-A-Punch weapon.