How to get the Scorcher in MW3 Zombies

Call of Duty‘s Zombies game mode has housed some of the franchise’s most ridiculous and sought-after weapons, and the Scorcher in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) may be a part of that prestigious group.

Let’s get into more information about the Scorcher, including what it is, how and where to get it, and if you can Pack-A-Punch the weapon.

What is the Scorcher in MW3 Zombies?

The Scorcher is a new wonder weapon that you can unlock in MW3 Zombies. The new Urzikstan map houses all of the previous Zombies wonder weapons, including the Wunderwaffe and Ray Gun. Unlike these two weapons, the Scorcher cannot be crafted with schematics. It can only be found.

Thankfully, there are a couple of different methods of obtaining this powerful tool. If you are trying to find the Scorcher in Modern Warfare Zombies (MWZ), here’s what you need to do.

Where to find the Scorcher in MW3 Zombies

The Mystery Box and strongholds can be viewed on your tac map | Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three methods of finding the Scorcher. The first, and easiest, is to simply loot the Scorcher from a Mystery Box. The longer a lobby progresses in MW3 Zombies, the rarer weapons from the Mystery Box become, and though you likely won’t loot this wonder weapon early, you might have a good chance of pulling it later on.

Your second option is to get the weapon as a drop by completing the Legacy Fortress. This is a long, three-step procedure that can be one of the toughest tests in MWZ. I highly recommend attempting this challenge with a full team as it is almost impossible to do alone.

Finally, you can also loot the Scorcher as a reward or from a weapon case. Similar to the Mystery Box, this is completely random, but you always have the chance of either getting the Scorcher or the Scorcher Case from an objective reward.

Can you Pack-A-Punch the Scorcher in MW3 Zombies?

Yes, you can put your Scorcher in the Pack-A-Punch Machine to upgrade. The Scorcher, already one of the most powerful weapons in MW3 Zombies, can be upgraded three times in total. The weapon has an infinite amount of ammo with both a charged and single-shot option. Though slow, the Scorcher can eliminate massive hordes of zombies at once by releasing a charged attack.

With the Pack-A-Punch Machine, you can make this weapon even more devastating. Though high-threat zones will still be a challenge, you can enter even the hardest parts of the map with significantly more ease with an upgraded Scorcher.