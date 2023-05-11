How to get the FTAC Siege in DMZ

The FTAC Siege pistol in DMZ was added to the game with the Season Three Reloaded update on May 10. Downloading the Warzone 2 patch and logging into your account won’t be enough to unlock the pistol, however.

Unlocking the handgun will require players to complete a task, which may take a varying amount of time depending on how comfortable you are with using pistols. Due to our limited proficiency with pistols in DMZ, we prefer rolling out with automatic weapons to compensate for our worse-than-average aim. And for this reason, we opted for the non-free-to-play method of unlocking the FTAC Siege.

Where to find the FTAC Siege in DMZ

Players must get 50 sidearm hipfire operator kills with handguns or buy a store bundle to unlock the FTAC Siege in DMZ.

While the 50-kill achievement will serve as the free-to-play way to unlock the pistol, players who would like to avoid the grind can acquire the FTAC Siege by purchasing a store bundle that lists the weapon. Make sure to read the contents of each bundle carefully, so you don’t end up buying one that doesn’t have the handgun.

If you choose to go for the free-to-play route, you’ll specifically need to take out operators, meaning other players. AI kills won’t count toward the quest. We recommend prioritizing playing Plunder matches whenever the game mode is in rotation due to its low-respawn timer.

Despite getting treated to a major patch, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 may also receive a new map that was recently leaked in the near future.

