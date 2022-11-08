How to get the blue dot reticle in Modern Warfare 2

There’s customization a-plenty in the newest installment of the Call of Duty franchise. Modern Warfare 2 came out swinging with an absolutely absurd amount of gameplay variety, taking notes from other FPS titles and all the previous iterations of the game before it.

Players can change up their magazines, add stickers, camos, and their weapon reticles. The red dot sight is no longer the only option for your weapon.

The number of optical sights has skyrocketed ever since the Gunsmith system was brought into the franchise. Now there are countless sights for any occasion.

Despite having this feature for quite some time, the Modern Warfare 2 devs love to change up the progression system, making it impossible to know how to unlock them.

How do I unlock the blue reticle in Modern Warfare 2?

Image via Activision

If you’re looking to equip a blue reticle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, it’s quite simple. Like the vast majority of other customizable attachments in MW2, you’ll have to grind to acquire it. Players will have to:

Reach Level 7 on Expedite 12 for the Cronen Mini Pro

Reach Level 4 on .50 GS for the Corio RE-X Pro

Once these are unlocked, you’ll be able to put them on your guns.

CoD has an almost overwhelming amount of customization. Players can stack stickers all over their weapons, and atop the skins already covering their guns. The customization doesn’t stop at cosmetics, though.

Players can also change weapon attachments. These changes impact the way you move, your accuracy, and the distance your bullets travel before they lose velocity. Users can have multiple attachments to create the perfect gun for any situation.

There you have it, your weapon will sport the calming blue reticle.

This sight makes your aim crisp and smooth, with the refreshing blue colors keeping you cool as a cucumber—even when you’re one kill away from the devastating nuke.