How to get a Gold Skull in MW3 Zombies

The Gold Skull is one of the handful of rare items you can find while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. How you go about finding it is the real trick, though, and it only drops at a specific location.

For anyone trying to loot this item, we’ll help narrow it down for you. It won’t be from a random drop, and it does appear after you defeat a specific enemy. You will have to go out of your way for the Gold Skull. Here’s what you need to know about getting the Gold Skull in MW3 Zombies.

Where to find the Gold Skull in MW3 Zombies

Where to find an Aether Storm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Gold Skull will drop by defeating the Stormcaller, whom you can find inside the Aether Storm. The Aether Storm has a random placement on the map when you start a Zombies match, and you’ll want to make your way there to track it down.

Unfortunately, the Aether Storm is not a location you want to immediately enter. It’s a location that will have some of the toughest zombies you can find in MW3, and if you go inside unprepared, you’ll be ripped apart. You want to make sure both of your weapons have a Pack-A-Punch upgrade. I felt underpowered by using a level one upgrade, and think it would be best to bring in a level three upgrade as you’ll be fighting against tier three zombies. For the Gold Skull, making sure you have the correct equipment is important.

The Stormcaller will appear close to the center of the Aether Storm. It’s similar to the Disciple special zombie, which floats in the air and empowers minion zombies around it. When it uses its attack against you, it has a lifesteal effect, gradually healing itself, or it will use that attack on nearby zombies. Either way, the strategy to defeat it is to prevent it from healing by attacking you, from other zombies, and focusing it down with your group. It’s possible to defeat the Stormcaller by yourself, but it will take time, and again, Pack-A-Punch weapons are a must-have for this encounter.

Fighting the Stormcaller in MW3 Zombies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you defeat the Stormcaller, the Gold Skull should be on its body for you to loot. You can choose to extract with this item or you can sell it to a nearby buy station if you’d like to use the Essence you can acquire from that transaction.