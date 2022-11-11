Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is out and making players rage all around the world. The FPS is famous for its innovative graphics and gameplay; however, it’s starting to build a reputation for something Activision might not be a huge fan of.

Several bugs have popped up in the weeks since the release. Glitches involving accidental wall-hacks, crashing, and other bugs have rocked up to throw their hats in the ring.

The “EXE/BAD_CHALLENGE” bug is here and it wants to make its presence known. It’s affecting players from anywhere in the world.

What is the “EXE/BAD_CHALLENGE” bug and how do you fix it?

Image via Activision

The bug came to life after the developers gave fans double XP and double weapon XP tokens due to existing glitches. Unfortunately, their attempt at fixing things made everything worse.

Here are the best ways to fix the “EXE/BAD_CHALLENGE” bug:

Check for game updates

To do this, players will have to click the MW2 icon when on the home screen, then “options” and “check for updates.”

For PC players, go to the “Battle.net” client, click on the cog next to the game’s name on the bottom left-hand side, and click “check for updates.”

For Xbox players, select “manage” and then navigate to “updates.”

Avoid being idle in the lobby

Waiting in the lobby has been the cause of the majority of cases. Just ensure you’re searching for games or that you’re not loitering around in the lobby. Otherwise, you’ll likely encounter this problem.

Restart the game

You can restart your game on PC or console. Start by restarting the game itself. If the bug continues, try restarting your entire device.

Reinstalling Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The last tip would be to reinstall the game. Reinstalling Modern Warfare 2 will fix the issue, but there’s no guarantee as to how long that solution will last.

These should fix the issue. Hopefully, Activision will patch any glitches and we can go back to popping heads and camping in corners.