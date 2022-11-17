How to fix lag and FPS stuttering in Warzone 2

The most rage-inducing thing in gaming history is lag. The last thing you want in your Warzone 2 games is uncontrollable lag.

You can curse your internet provider as much as you’d like, but it won’t get you anywhere. Let’s put the pitchforks down and figure this one out for ourselves. Lag can make you rubberband to the other side of the map, it can make miss those all-important headshots, and it can make you sound like a robot.

So it’s safe to say, we don’t want lag. But how do we fix our terrible internet? Let’s start off by saying, it might not be your internet.

How do I fix lag in Warzone 2?

Lag can, of course, come from your internet. But let’s try a few other things before calling up your internet service provider.

For console players, make sure you’re doing these things:

Putting your console in a place where it won’t set on fire (a well-ventilated area).

Make sure your ethernet cable is in working condition.

Move your router closer to your console.

PC players, we haven’t forgotten about you. Here’s what you have to do:

Make sure your graphics card drivers are up to date.

Don’t play in windowed, only play Warzone 2 in fullscreen.

Make sure your ethernet cable is in good condition and sitting in its port properly.

Lower all your graphics settings.

Close programs that you’re not using.

Another way to make sure you’re not stuttering or lagging is to enable “Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling.”

This setting will make your apps share GPU resources in a more efficient and effective fashion. It’ll remove latency and increase performance.

Go to windows and select system settings.

Click the display tab in the settings.

Go into graphics.

Click Change the default graphics settings.

Locate the Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling option.

Click the button next to it to toggle it.

Restart your PC.

Otherwise, call up your internet service provider and give them what for, in a respectful manner.

With all these instructions, surely it’s fixed by now. You’ll be back to playing with the lowest ping in no time. Also, make sure that the servers aren’t experiencing any issues. To check, go through our COD guides to help you see if everything is up and running.