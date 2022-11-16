Are Warzone 2 servers down? Here’s how to check the Warzone 2 server status

Call of Duty is having a big fall this year, first releasing Modern Warfare 2 before following up with Warzone 2 and DMZ. With the game going live only a few hours ago, many players are logging in to try out the new map and features as part of Warzone 2. Some are experiencing unique login and server issues, causing some to wonder if the Call of Duty servers are down.

Luckily, there’s an easy way for you to know whether the Warzone 2 servers are down with a website you can check. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not Warzone 2’s servers are down and how to check for yourself.

Are Warzone 2 servers down?

At time of writing, Warzone 2’s servers seem to be holding with the influx of players, but that may change as we get into the evening hours and more players log on. If you want to check the status of Warzone 2’s online services, you can visit the Activision support website to check for yourself. If there is a green check next to the “All Platforms” section, then that means the servers are still up.

There will likely be scheduled maintenance in the next week or so and that could cause servers to go down for a few hours, but expect to be notified in the game at least a day before this happens. If the servers suddenly go down without warning, it’s more than likely not a planned outage and may need to be fixed by Activision.

If Warzone 2 isn’t experiencing any outages and you’re still not able to get the game to work right, look and see if your platform is experiencing issues. PlayStation and Xbox have dedicated pages that give information about whether their servers are experiencing issues.