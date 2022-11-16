Call of Duty has had a busy fall this year, releasing both its new game Modern Warfare 2 and the sequel to its battle royale, Warzone 2. Both of these games take advantage of the most up-to-date textures and effects, so many players are curious about the best PC graphics settings to run the game the smoothest.

As with most games on PC, how well the game runs will largely depend on your hardware and graphics card. Fortunately, there are some basic settings that can work on a wide range of platforms. Here’s all you need to know about the best PC graphics for Warzone 2.

Best PC graphics settings in Warzone 2

Keep in mind that these are just suggestions and you’ll likely still need to toy around with some settings to find the perfect gameplay for you. These settings will help you get the most out of your FPS, so feel free to customize any individual settings based on visual preference.

Display settings

Display mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Display monitor: Primary

Display adapter: Make sure it’s your best graphics card

Screen refresh rate: Check your monitor’s max, then set it to that

Display resolution: 1080p

Dynamic resolution: Off

Aspect ratio: Automatic

V-Sync gameplay: Off

V-Sync menu: Off

Custom frame rate limit: Custom Gameplay: 300 Menu: 90 Out of focus: 30

Display gamma: 2.2

Brightness: Based on your preference

Focus mode: Off

Quality Settings

Quality presets: Custom

Render resolution: 100

Upscaling/sharpening: FidelityFX CAS Strength: 65

Anti-aliasing: SMAA T2X

Anti-aliasing quality: Normal

Video memory scale: 90

Texture resolution: Low

Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Nearby level of detail: Low

Distant level of detail: Low

Clutter draw distance: Short

Particle quality: High

Particle quality level: Low

Bullet impacts & sprays: On

Shader quality: Low

Tessellation: Off

Terrain memory: Max

On-demand texture streaming: Off

Streaming quality: Low

Volumetric quality: Low

Deferred physics quality: Low

Water caustics: Off

Shadow map resolution: Low

Spot shadow quality: Low

Cache spot shadows: On

Spot Cache: Low

Cache sun shadows: On

Particle lighting: Low

Ambient occlusion: Off

Screen space reflections: Off

Static reflection quality: Low

Weather grid volumes: Off

Nvidia reflex low latency: On

Depth of field: Depends on your preference

World motion blur: Preference

Weapon motion blur: Preference

Film grain: 0.00

View settings

FOV: Preference

ADS FOV: Affected

Weapon FOV: Default

Third-person FOV: Around 100

Vehicle FOV: Default

First-person camera movement: Preference

Third-person camera movement: Preference

Default spectator camera: Preference

This will work as a baseline and should help the game run faster as long as your computer meets the minimum required specs. Feel free to customize these settings and increase them until you feel like you’ve found a good profile for your PC.