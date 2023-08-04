How to find the Scavenger Buy Station in DMZ

Modern Warfare 2’s fifth season is well underway, with players diving into tons of the new content that Activision has prepared for them across every mode in the game—and the new weapons, maps, and operators are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all the new goodies headed to the battlefield.

In MW2’s popular game mode DMZ, there is plenty of new content to explore on every map in the game, including new factions, missions, and items that you can use during your adventures. For example, one of the hardest new features that players are currently hunting for is the elusive Scavenger Buy Station.

What is the Scavenger Buy Station?

The Scavenger Buy Station is a special buy station that can only be found in DMZ. It is also a key location for the Shadow Company faction since one of their opening missions, Deal with the Devil, requires you to find this station and open it. Based on its namesake, this buy station can only be found when the Scavenger mini-boss spawns on the map, which can be tough to wait out since he only appears when enough operators die in a game.

Related: How to find the Scavenger mini-boss in DMZ

The buy station will spawn next to the Scavenger and will have different items, including armor plates, munitions boxes, gas masks, medium backpacks, two-plate armor, and even a personal exfil. But you’ll need to complete a few steps to be able to access the buy station in the first place.

How to access the Scavenger Buy Station

Finding the Scavenger Buy Station requires a bit of finesse. Screengrab via Activision

To access the Scavenger Buy Station, players must first discover a new item called the disguise. This item will allow players to blend in among enemy AI units, causing them to ignore the player if they manage to keep a reasonable distance away.

Players with a disguise on cannot fire at other AI or interact with any items that NPCs cannot normally interact with. Otherwise, they will be discovered. Additionally, disguises can be broken, which means players will want to avoid conflict with other players while they attempt to sneak past the Scavenger and his guards to access the buy station.

Afterward, you will need to find where the Scavenger is located, before searching for his personal buy station. This buy station will come in the form of a deployable buy station, and can only be accessed while wearing a disguise.

Tips and tricks

When searching for the Scavenger mini-boss, I would suggest loading onto Ashika Island since the locale is much smaller than all the other maps. As a result, you won’t need to travel too far to find the Scavenger once he spawns on the map. Usually, he’ll spawn in the center of the island at the Tsuki Castle, and if he hasn’t appeared yet, you can simply hunt down other operators to coax him out of hiding.

About the author