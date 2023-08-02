How to acquire and equip disguises in DMZ

In Modern Warfare 2‘s fifth season, Activision has brought a ton of new content for players to enjoy as they jump onto the battlefield, whether they’re multiplayer or battle royale enthusiasts. In DMZ, for example, players are getting hold of a whole new set of missions, the addition of the Shadow Company to all locations in the game mode, and new lootable items like disguises.

Disguises can be found in DMZ games, and they are both really useful while running around the map, and also needed for specific missions in the game.

Where to find disguises in DMZ

Look for duffel bags. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking to swipe up a disguise while hunting around the exclusion zone, you’ll have to rely on a bit of luck. This item can be found lying around in duffel bags, where you can instantly take it into your inventory and equip it onto your character.

Duffel bags are usually found in higher traffic areas, with some enemy AI combatants around the area. They will range from low-to-high activity spots, but there is no guarantee that you’ll find a disguise, so stay vigilant.

How to equip and use the disguise in DMZ

When you equip the disguise, your vision will be affected with a slight vignette that darkens the edge of your screen. The mask covers your characters head, and allows you to walk and run past enemy AI without them attacking you.

They will, however, be alerted to your presence if you move too close to an AI, or if you exhibit any suspicious behavior, like attacking AI enemies while disguised or interacting with objects that AI normally won’t interact with.

I also found out the hard way that if you take too much damage from external sources, the disguise will also break and you’ll be detectable. For example, the new Konni group will periodically get into battles with the various AI factions on each map, launching mortar strikes and other killstreaks at each other. I was caught in the crossfire of one of these strikes while sneaking past a group of AI with a disguise on, and as it broke, the whole group suddenly turned on me.

You will also need to use the disguise while completing the Deal with the Devil mission for the Shadow Company faction. Use the disguise to approach the Scavenger boss to access his store to complete the mission.

